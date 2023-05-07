After Saturday soaker, Sunday looks drier
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the viewing area received one to three inches of rain in the 24-hour period yesterday, with isolated heavier amounts. T
he good news for today, we look to stay much drier with only a 20% chance of a few showers/storms in the afternoon, but again, most of us will remain dry today.
As such, afternoon highs will be higher/hotter with the forecast in the upper 80s.
Over the next few days, we’ll have very limited chances for wet weather, with only a 20% chance each of the next few afternoons.
Rain chances will slowly, but surely, rise as the week draws later into the following weekend. Highs will consistently be in the upper 80s to near 90 for much of the week. Seven-day rain totals will be manageable, generally less than an inch.
