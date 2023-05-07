Facebook
After Saturday soaker, Sunday looks drier

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, May 7.
By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the viewing area received one to three inches of rain in the 24-hour period yesterday, with isolated heavier amounts. T

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 7
he good news for today, we look to stay much drier with only a 20% chance of a few showers/storms in the afternoon, but again, most of us will remain dry today.

As such, afternoon highs will be higher/hotter with the forecast in the upper 80s.

Over the next few days, we’ll have very limited chances for wet weather, with only a 20% chance each of the next few afternoons.

Rain chances will slowly, but surely, rise as the week draws later into the following weekend. Highs will consistently be in the upper 80s to near 90 for much of the week. Seven-day rain totals will be manageable, generally less than an inch.

