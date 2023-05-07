Facebook
4 teens injured in 2-vehicle crash on Central Thruway, deputies say

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four teens were injured during a two-vehicle crash on the evening of Saturday, May 6, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

According to EBRSO, the crash happened on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue.

The four teens were in a silver Toyota 4Runner that was headed north, deputies said. They added that the Toyota has just passed Hamilton Avenue when it was struck head-on by a silver Ford Explorer.

Deputies said that before the crash, the Ford was originally headed south but crossed over a median and entered the northbound lane of traffic in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota flipped at least once as a result of the crash, according to EBRSO. The jaws of life were used to extricate the teens in the Toyota, according to emergency officials.

The four teens in the Toyota were taken to medical facilities, deputies said. They added that three of the teens had very minor injuries, while the fourth teen was transported by a medical helicopter for a “possibly serious” injury that is not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford was an adult male, according to EBRSO.

