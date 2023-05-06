Tree trimmer rescued from tree after getting cut by chainsaw

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Rescue crews brought a tree trimmer to safety on the evening of Friday, May 5, after that person got stuck 40 feet up a tree.

The rescue happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Rolling Oaks Avenue just after 8 p.m.

According to the Central Fire Department, the tree trimmer got stuck after getting cut in the leg by a chainsaw.

A ladder truck from the East Side Fire Department maneuvered into place and brought the tree trimmer safely to the ground. The St. George Fire Department also had a rope rescue team en route in case a backup plan was needed.

Officials with the Central Fire Department said the tree trimmer was taken to a hospital by an Acadian Air Med helicopter.

Tree trimmer rescued (Central Fire Department)

