Tree trimmer rescued from tree after getting cut by chainsaw

Tree trimmer rescued
Tree trimmer rescued(Central Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Rescue crews brought a tree trimmer to safety on the evening of Friday, May 5, after that person got stuck 40 feet up a tree.

The rescue happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Rolling Oaks Avenue just after 8 p.m.

According to the Central Fire Department, the tree trimmer got stuck after getting cut in the leg by a chainsaw.

A ladder truck from the East Side Fire Department maneuvered into place and brought the tree trimmer safely to the ground. The St. George Fire Department also had a rope rescue team en route in case a backup plan was needed.

Officials with the Central Fire Department said the tree trimmer was taken to a hospital by an Acadian Air Med helicopter.

