Thousands of people impacted by power outages

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power outages are impacting thousands of people in the Baton Rouge area on the morning of Saturday, May 6.

According to Entergy, the outages are impacting about 15,000 customers.

Nearly all of White Castle was without power as of 8 a.m.

An Entergy spokesman said the outages are being caused by Saturday morning storms.

Crews will be working to restore power across the Baton Rouge area throughout the morning where it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

