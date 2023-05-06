Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Skenes dominates Auburn in shutout win, sets career-high in strikeouts

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU junior pitcher Paul Skenes was dominant in his 12th start of the year as he set a career-high in strikeouts with 15 in a win against Auburn.

No. 1 LSU (37-8, 16-5 SEC) shutout Auburn (25-18-1, 9-12 SEC) 3-0 in game one of the series.

Skenes (9-1) picked up his ninth win of the season after pitching 7.1 innings, allowing six hits, a walk, and 15 strikeouts.

Tre’ Morgan led the Tigers offensively as he was 3-for-5 at the plate with all three RBI for LSU, including a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Purple & Gold a 2-0 lead.

LSU’s offense was held to just five hits in the win, Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews each picked up hits.

The Bayou Bengals will look to take the series against Auburn with the second game scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
Red hot LSU lands former DePaul star forward Aneesah Morrow
LSU Tigers
No. 15 LSU making final preps to close out regular season against Georgia at home, game moved back 30 minutes
LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU Softball: Preview of Georgia Series - 5/4/2023
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling controversy