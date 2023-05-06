Companies across La. compete in shark-tank-style competition for $100K prize

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you had a chance to convince someone to give you the money to live out your dream could you do it?

That was the challenge for four different companies from across the state.

“Start-ups are the lifeblood of the small business community,” said Stephen Loy.

The Shark Tank style competition is a part of BREW or Baton Rouge Entrepreneurs Week.

This was an opportunity for some of the state’s most promising startups to earn a chance at an investment prize of $100,000.

Not only is this a chance for a new company to grow some say it’s a win-win for the state.

“Our first money was through a pitch competition just like this. We actually got less than what they did today so we got $25,000,” said Liu. “Right now, we have raised 10′s of millions of dollars, and it all started with that $25,000.”

The winner has to agree to remain in Louisiana which means more job opportunities for the state, more money for the economy, and talent staying in our backyard.

Diana Liu made the same commitment when she built her robotics company in Zachary.

“Being able to build that locally is very valuable to our economy, giving jobs to people, and showing the rest of the world that we’re really special here and we can do it too,” said Liu.

Leaders say this could also attract future investors to bring their businesses to Louisiana.

“They’ll tell them, you need to come to Baton Rouge, have you seen what we’re doing in Louisiana? You need to come be a part of this. That’s how you build ecosystems,” Loy said.

The winner of tonight’s competition was DAWn Audio a software that allows you to co-create music with other people online.

Organizers say this is the way to invest and build our future.

“Our community says, yes, we believe in entrepreneurship so much so, we’re going to put our money behind it.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.