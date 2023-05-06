Cluster of thunderstorms moving through Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cluster of thunderstorms moving from west to east across South Louisiana on Saturday morning will reach the Baton Rouge area by mid-morning. The cluster is moving at about 30-40 mph. Expect localized heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and possibly some small hail, but at this stage, it does not look like any of the storms will be tagged as severe.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 6 (wafb)

While the local storm activity will ease up once that cluster passes the area, that will not be the end of the day’s rains: expect more showers and occasional thunderstorms through the afternoon.The latest guidance suggests that the rains should end before sunset for most of the area, leaving us with a dry evening. By day’s end, many WAFB communities will have received upwards of 1″ to 2″ of rain with isolated bullseyes of 3″ or more.

Saturday’s cloudy, wet afternoon should keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80°s for most WAFB neighborhoods.

Sunday looks much drier with rain chances currently posted at 20% or less for the WAFB viewing area. Sunday morning begins slightly less humid than Saturday’s start, with Sunday morning minimums around 70° for Baton Rouge. Afternoon highs will approach 90° for much of the WAFB region.

The outlook through next week has a real summer ‘feel’ to it: morning lows near 70°, afternoon highs in the upper 80°s to around 90°, and daily afternoon scattered thundershowers.

