Ascension Parish leaders reveal proposals to redraw school attendance zones

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Public school leaders in Ascension Parish are asking for residents’ input regarding three proposals to redraw school attendance zones.

The Ascension Parish School Board will need to redraw the school attendance zones in response to the opening of the new Prairieville High School in the fall of 2024. Leaders said redrawing the school attendance zones will create a new high school feeder system.

The school attendance zones will be changed at the primary, middle, and high school levels for most schools on the east side of Ascension Parish.

School leaders selected three draft plans.

Members of the public can review the draft plans by visiting the Ascension Parish Schools’ website. High-resolution maps can be downloaded along with a chart that predicts student enrollment by school for each draft scenario.

Once the draft plans are reviewed, school leaders are asking members of the public to complete a survey. Click here for more details.

Public meetings will also be held to give residents the chance to review the plans and react in person. The below dates, times, and locations for the meetings were released:

Monday, June 12 - 6 p.m. at the St. Amant High School Commons

Tuesday, June 13 - 6 p.m. at the East Ascension High School Cafetorium

Wednesday, June 14 - 6 p.m. at the Dutchtown High School Cafetorium

Ascension Parish School Board members said they will use public feedback before making a final decision about the redrawn school attendance zones.

