1 person injured in shooting on I-10, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured during a shooting on I-10 on the morning of Saturday, May 6, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened on I-10 East near N. Acadian Thruway around 4 a.m.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said they believe the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident at this time.

The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

