WBRSO search for teenager involved in intentional hit-and-run in Port Allen, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detectives needs help in locating a teen wanted for an intentional hit-and-run.

WBRSO is searching for Kayla Pointer, 18, who was involved in the hit-and-run at Super Lucky Louie’s Truck Stop and Casino in Port Allen on Sunday, April 16. Pointer has an arrest warrant for principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Detectives state they are looking for a silver 2010 Chevrolet HHR, no license plate information is available. The HHR should have a broken rear glass and a large crack on the lower driver’s side windshield.

2010 Chevrolet HHR (WBRSO)

Anyone with information regarding Pointer’s whereabouts or the location and owner of this vehicle, is urged to call West Baton Rouge Parish Detectives at 225-343-9234 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

