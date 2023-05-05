WATCH: Fire at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria on Friday morning (May 5). We’re told that the fire is currently under control.
Details are limited at this time. We are working to gather more information.
In the videos, you can see dark-colored smoke coming from the building. Videos courtesy Tom Spencer.
According to Scott Laliberte, the hotel manager, The Bentley has been evacuated. No injuries were reported. Laliberte said the fire seemed to be concentrated in the roof area.
One witness, Bailey Burley, captured the following video inside of the hotel when the fire first started:
