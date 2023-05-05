Storm chances climb as we get an early taste of summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two separate rounds of showers and t-storms are possible across the area today, with the first impacting areas near and north of the interstates this morning, and the second likely to develop this afternoon. Today’s rain chances are posted at 60%, with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be noticeably higher, delivering a bit of a summer-like feel to the area.

Isolated strong storms are also possible today, with the Storm Prediction Center now including most of our area in the Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.

Weekend Outlook

The pattern largely looks to remain unchanged on Saturday, with passing disturbances potentially triggering a couple of different rounds of showers and t-storms. Rain chances are once again posted around 60% for Saturday, with highs topping out in the mid 80s. The severe weather threat looks a little lower, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

By Sunday, high pressure briefly strengthens a bit, limiting rain chances to around 30%. With a little less rainfall and a little more sunshine, highs may get close to 90 degrees.

Extended Outlook

We appear poised to settle into a summer-like pattern through the balance of next week. Muggy morning starts in the low 70s will give way to hot and humid afternoons, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Daily rain chances are expected to run 40%-50%.

The Weather Prediction Center outlook shows much of our area picking up 1.0″-2.5″ of rain over the next 7 days, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain totals may be a little lower for those closer to the coast.

