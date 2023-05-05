Red hot LSU lands former DePaul star forward Aneesah Morrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and her national champion Tigers have landed another big-time transfer in former DePaul star forward Aneesah Morrow.

Morrow made the announcement via social media on Friday, May 5.

Morrow, one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, averaged 25.7 points per game for the Blue Falcons on 42% shooting. She scored a season-high 45 points against Northwestern. Against tougher competition, she scored 35 vs. Miami, 29 against Marquette, and 25 against UCONN.

In her two seasons, the 6-foot-1 forward started all 66 games, averaging 23.8 points, 13 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

Morrow joins LSU’s No. 1 recruiting class featuring McDonald’s All-Americans Mikaylah Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario.

The Tigers also recently added Louisville transfer guard Hailey Van Lith.

Mulkey is returning veteran players like Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson, Kateri Poole, and Last-Tear Poa.

LSU is also excited about the continued development and potential of Sa’Myah Smith, who will be a sophomore next season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.