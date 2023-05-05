Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lightning strike knocks out power in Plaquemine; electricity restored, phone service still out

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine was without power and phone service after a huge lightning strike early Friday, May 5.

Officials said three of the seven circuits went down, as well as phone lines.

Power was restored around 7 a.m. but phone service is still out.

Crews continue to work on the problem.

Entergy Outage Map | DEMCO Outage Map

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Police say at least 8 people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Serbia.
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 5
Storm chances climb as we get an early taste of summer
Crawfish King Cookoff coming to downtown Baton Rouge
Crawfish King Cookoff coming to downtown Baton Rouge
Participate in a 5K run or an asthma awareness walk this weekend