Lightning strike knocks out power in Plaquemine; electricity restored, phone service still out

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine was without power and phone service after a huge lightning strike early Friday, May 5.

Officials said three of the seven circuits went down, as well as phone lines.

Power was restored around 7 a.m. but phone service is still out.

Crews continue to work on the problem.

