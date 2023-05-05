Lightning strike knocks out power in Plaquemine; electricity restored, phone service still out
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine was without power and phone service after a huge lightning strike early Friday, May 5.
Officials said three of the seven circuits went down, as well as phone lines.
Power was restored around 7 a.m. but phone service is still out.
Crews continue to work on the problem.
