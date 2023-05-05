Pinch tails for a good cause May 5 at Crawfish King Cook-off

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a huge crowd in downtown Baton Rouge Friday, May 5. Several events are happening in and around the city including the Crawfish King Cook-off.

It’s happening at 222 St. Louis Street at Rhorer Plaza behind Live After 5. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

People will be pinching tails for a good cause as proceeds from the Crawfish Boil competition & fundraiser benefit Junior Achievement and Big Buddy Program.

31 teams will compete for the Crawfish King title.

Matt Williams will be your host.

Tickets are available at www.crawfishkingcookoff.com. They’re $35 in advance or $40 at the gate. Kids tickets are $10 for ages 10 and under.

Ticket includes all-you-can-eat crawfish while supplies last, so come early and taste crawfish.

To learn more about these organizations, visit www.crawfishkingcookoff.com.

Want to help? Become an event volunteer. Sign up at www.crawfishkingcookoff.com.

