Participate in a 5K run or an asthma awareness walk this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to stretch your legs and help out a good cause, the Girls on the Run annual 5K run might be the event for you.

The organization helps young girls build confidence and better their strengths as individuals.

The run is happening Saturday, May 6 starting at 9 a.m. It will take place at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. The address is 5525 Reitz Ave.

There will also be an asthma awareness walk on Saturday at Lukeville Park in Brusly.

It’s being put on by The TUFF Project.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the actual walk will begin at 9 a.m., according to organizers.

There will be an asthma awareness walk on Saturday at Lukeville Park in Brusly. (CREDIT: Carla Casemere)

