Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Participate in a 5K run or an asthma awareness walk this weekend

(WDBJ7 Weather)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to stretch your legs and help out a good cause, the Girls on the Run annual 5K run might be the event for you.

The organization helps young girls build confidence and better their strengths as individuals.

The run is happening Saturday, May 6 starting at 9 a.m. It will take place at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. The address is 5525 Reitz Ave.

Click here to register

There will also be an asthma awareness walk on Saturday at Lukeville Park in Brusly.

It’s being put on by The TUFF Project.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the actual walk will begin at 9 a.m., according to organizers.

There will be an asthma awareness walk on Saturday at Lukeville Park in Brusly.
There will be an asthma awareness walk on Saturday at Lukeville Park in Brusly.(CREDIT: Carla Casemere)
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the actual walk will begin at 9 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Police say at least 8 people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Serbia.
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
(Source: MGN)
Plaquemine without power, phone service after huge lightning strike
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 5
Storm chances climb as we get an early taste of summer
Crawfish King Cookoff coming to downtown Baton Rouge
Crawfish King Cookoff coming to downtown Baton Rouge