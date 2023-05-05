Man arrested on rape charges, accused of sexual activity with minor

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges including second-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday, May 4, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Police said A’Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 24, of Morgan City, was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Officers were alerted by a woman in the area of Apple Street. The woman said her child was touched by an older man.

Authorities stated the information they received was that a man, later identified as A’Dontay Owens, had left the area on foot.

Officers searched the area and located Owens on Levee Road. As Owens was located, the police were also alerted by another person stating Owens was in his backyard hiding from the police and refused to leave.

According to law enforcement, Owens had an active arrest warrant through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continued with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division. According to reports, investigators learned that Owens allegedly had inappropriate contact with a juvenile victim. Reports indicated the contact included sexual activity.

Warrants were prepared for Owens’ arrest for second-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Owens was booked into the Morgan City Jail on other charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, and contempt of court.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.