Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested for rape, accused of sexual activity with minor

A'Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 24
A'Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 24(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges including second-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday, May 4, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Police said A’Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 24, of Morgan City, was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Officers were alerted by a woman in the area of Apple Street. The woman said her child was touched by an older man.

Authorities stated the information they received was that a man, later identified as A’Dontay Owens, had left the area on foot.

Officers searched the area and located Owens on Levee Road. As Owens was located, the police were also alerted by another person stating Owens was in his backyard hiding from the police and refused to leave.

According to law enforcement, Owens had an active arrest warrant through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continued with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division. According to reports, investigators learned that Owens allegedly had inappropriate contact with a juvenile victim. Reports indicated the contact included sexual activity.

Warrants were prepared for Owens’ arrest for second-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Owens was booked into the Morgan City Jail on other charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, and contempt of court.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Fire at the Hotel Bentley
WATCH: Fire at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
There are many high performers who feel the weight of the workplace on their shoulders.
Baton Rouge doctor explains how to keep burnout at bay