Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount +, in London, Monday, June 20, 2022.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The drama series “Yellowstone” which became one of the most-watched shows on TV, will be coming to an end, according to multiple reports.

Paramount announced its hit show about the powerful Dutton family of ranchers would air its final episodes starting in November, per The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes after widespread accounts of scheduling conflicts with star Kevin Costner.

The announcement also came with good news for fans: a sequel series is expected to debut in December. The show will be run by franchise creator Taylor Sheridan and have “Yellowstone” in the title, but no other details about casting or plot were revealed.

The new series will be shown on Paramount Network and be available for streaming on Paramount+, THR reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

A'Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 24
Man arrested for rape, accused of sexual activity with minor
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
US adds a strong 253,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
Fire at the Hotel Bentley
WATCH: Fire at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria