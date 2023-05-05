Facebook
Pair taken into custody after short standoff with deputies

A fugitive was taken into custody after a standoff in Prairieville on Friday, May 5.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken into custody following a short standoff with deputies on Friday, May 5, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Their names have not been released.

Galvez Middle School was placed on lockdown due to the standoff between deputies and two unidentified people. The lockdown has been lifted.

One of the people involved, a man, was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. Once he is released, he will be booked into the parish jail, along with the other person who was in the car.

A spokesman with APSO confirmed deputies pulled over the driver, who was wanted in other jurisdictions, but he and the passenger refused to get out of the vehicle, causing a standoff.

It happened along LA 933 near Marty Low Road.

Law enforcement said there was no immediate threat to students or the school during the incident.

