Debate grows over FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0

(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While some on Capitol Hill are pushing back on FEMA’s new method, others we spoke with that deal with insurance are welcoming it. FEMA has been rolling out its new method of evaluating your flood insurance rates, calling it “Risk Rating 2.0″. Instead of going off flood zones, FEMA is looking at your individual property and evaluating things like flood frequency, storm surge, heavy rainfall, and other things. And some of our state’s congressional leaders like Sen. John Kennedy, are anything but fans.

“The people that implemented this and rolled it out in this manner ought to burry their head in a bag,” said Kennedy.

Sen. Kennedy says some of you have reached out to his office, telling him your rates have gone through the roof and that you can no longer afford it. Earlier this week in Washington he and the former chief executive of FEMA’s flood insurance program debated the issue.

“Now, what’s the point of flood insurance if nobody can afford it? And, what’s the point of having a federal agency paid for with people’s taxpayer dollars, if they won’t explain to the people what they’re doing? Are you still for risk rating 2.0?,” asked Sen. Kennedy.

“Senator, I am five years removed from making decisions in fema. And yes, I was the person who launched Risk Rating 2.0., And, so, we’ve had these conversations, and I’m happy to continue to do so,” Former Chief Executive, Roy Wright, responded.

But a local insurance agent I spoke with today tells me, from what he’s seen in our area, it’s leveling the playing field. Todd Husers with Todd Husers Insurance Agency tells us about one of his clients who flooded - but used to pay the same low rate as the rest of his neighbors who didn’t flood.

“It seems like, in general, it is more accurate. For example. I had a customer and he was one of the only ones that was flooding. So, they adjusted his premium with the 2.0 Risk rating. And he’s now paying double what his neighbors are paying, but I think he’s okay with it considering the risk,” said Husers.

Above everything else Senator Kennedy says he wants to see exactly how FEMA comes up with their calculations. At this point the ball is in FEMA’s court to decide whether or not they want to meet the demands of those like Sen. Kennedy and be more transparent, or if they’ll stay the course.

