Baton Rouge doctor explains how to keep burnout at bay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Burnout is a feeling we may all experience at some time. There are many high performers who feel the weight of the workplace on their shoulders.

“They feel overworked because they are being overworked, but it is the staffing shortages behind it,” said Neil Watkins, LPC, a Behavioral Counselor at Baton Rouge General.

“Burnout” presents itself in many ways whether it’s your short fuse at work, or you regularly call out sick, take long lunch breaks, or leave your job all together. Watkins said all of his patients experience burnout on some level weekly.

“Stress is anything from caseload work to things happening at home,” he said. “You have your good stress, which is getting married, buying a car, buying a house, whereas burnout you start to see more of those behavioral changes.”

Which leads to irritability, low motivation at work, and fatigue.

According to the job search engine and review site, “Glassdoor,” the phrase “mental health” in company reviews jumped 91% from 2019 to 2022. “Burnout” mentions were up 42% during that same time.

“If you have time for yourself, take time for yourself, that’s why we have time off available,” said Watkins.

Other ways to keep burnout at bay:

Set boundaries

Learn to say no

Ask for help

Reach out to your support system

Be kind to yourself in your head

“As with any mental health condition, you want to make sure you’re catching it earlier rather than later,” said Watkins.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.