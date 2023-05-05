Facebook
1 injured in shooting on Virginia Street, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Friday, May 5, that left one person hurt.

The shooting happened along Virgina Street and East Polk Street.

According to emergency officials, one person was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other details were given at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

