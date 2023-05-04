Facebook
YOUR HEALTH: Straighten up! Breakthrough spine treatment for scoliosis sisters

Up to nine million people are living with scoliosis(WAFB)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Denver, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Up to nine million people are living with scoliosis—a condition where the spine curves sideways, causing pain and deformities. Traditionally, kids are put in back braces to try to straighten things out. If that doesn’t work, fusion surgery is the next step. But, that has its limitations. Now, a new, less invasive treatment option is giving kids an easier way to ease their pain.

“We like to go to Target and spend money.” says Ruby Levitt.

That’s not all these two sisters have in common—they both have scoliosis. So does their mother and grandmother.

Ire Levitt says, “It’s really uncomfortable. I can feel it all the time.”

Ruby says, “I was in a lot of pain.”

The difference between the two: Ire has not had surgery, but little sis Ruby tried something new to straighten her spine—vertebral body tethering or VBT.

Jaren Riley, MD, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children explains, “It allows us to approach the spine differently in a way where we don’t have to disrupt quite as many muscles and underlying anatomy. It also allows us to maintain the flexibility of the spine.”

Through four small incisions pediatric orthopedic surgeon Jaren Riley at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children used a rope, similar to nylon, to tether the bones of the spine together.

Doctor Riley says, “With the rope, we can tighten the rope, which allows us to straighten the curve to a certain degree. And so, the curve will gradually get straighter and straighter.”

Ruby had a 52 degree curve in her spine before surgery.

After VBT, it was 18. She’s pain free and an inch taller!

Ruby says, “I was really excited about it, and I, like, felt normal for once.”

Now big sis Ire is hoping to follow in her footsteps and have her surgery this summer.

Doctor Riley says spinal fusion used to be the only option, and that can greatly inhibit movement and flexibility. Right now, VBT is only approved for kids who are still growing, but Doctor Riley is working hand-in-hand with insurance companies and the FDA to broaden those restrictions.

