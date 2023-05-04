Temps, humidity climb as rain chances return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though the last several days have been warm, with highs in the 80s, we’ll start to take on more of a summer-like feel over the next 24 hours. Not only will temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, humidity will gradually increase as winds shift around to the southeast. No rainfall is expected for today.

We also have an Ozone Action Day in place for today, with air quality forecast to reach the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category, or ‘Code Orange’. You can help limit ground-level ozone production by following some of the tips below.

Scattered Storms This Weekend

High pressure that has been the source of our dry pattern will flatten out a bit over the next couple of days, allowing a series of disturbances to ride along its northern periphery into our area. Rain chances on Friday and Saturday are expected to range from 50%-60%, with highs in the upper 80s.

Neither day is expected to be a washout, but if you have Cinco de Mayo plans or anything else outdoors, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye to the sky and on our First Alert Weather App.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed portions of our area just east of Baton Rouge under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather on Friday. Isolated strong storms could produce damaging winds and hail.

Extended Outlook

Sunday may briefly see rain chances drop a little before they rebound a bit into next week. Ultimately, look for warm and humid weather to continue into next week, with scattered rains possible each and every day. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows 1″-2″ of rain from Baton Rouge eastward, with totals generally averaging an inch or less west and south of metro Baton Rouge.

