Southern University Presents Emmett Till Opera

By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Opera Southern of Southern University will perform The Emmett Till Opera on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 and May 18, 2023 at the Manship Theater at 100 Lafayette Street in Baton Rouge. The show begins at 7:00pm both nights. This opera in three acts tells the saga of Emmett Till as he journeyed from Chicago to Mississippi.

The Emmett Till Opera was composed by Charles Lloyd, Jr, a Southern University faculty member. Lloyd founded Opera Southern in 2017. The opera is directed by Dr. Ava Brewster-Turner, conducted by Pacien Mazzagatti and Artistic Director, Professor Richard Hobson.

Tickets range from $35.00 to $75.00. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 225-344-0334 or visit HERE

