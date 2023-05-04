Police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish leads to arrest of 4 Texas minors

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four minors from Texas were arrested after a police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Thursday, May 4, according to investigators.

Cpl. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 8:30 a.m., deputies were contacted by the owner of a vehicle.

The owner said he was tracking his vehicle that was stolen from Smith County, Texas.

Authorities tried to conduct a traffic stop on the reported stolen vehicle. The stop began near Love’s Truck Stop on Lobdell Highway/La. Hwy. 415.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 15-year-old, led deputies on a short pursuit that ended within the city of Port Allen, Groger added.

Three additional minors were inside the vehicle. They were also from Texas, according to authorities.

All four minors were taken into custody. Their ages are 12, 13, 14, and 15.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is working with Texas officials to transfer the juveniles back to their jurisdiction.

No injuries were reported.

