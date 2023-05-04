Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish leads to arrest of 4 Texas minors

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four minors from Texas were arrested after a police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Thursday, May 4, according to investigators.

Four minors from Texas were arrested after a police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Thursday, May 4, according to investigators.

Cpl. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 8:30 a.m., deputies were contacted by the owner of a vehicle.

The owner said he was tracking his vehicle that was stolen from Smith County, Texas.

Authorities tried to conduct a traffic stop on the reported stolen vehicle. The stop began near Love’s Truck Stop on Lobdell Highway/La. Hwy. 415.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 15-year-old, led deputies on a short pursuit that ended within the city of Port Allen, Groger added.

Three additional minors were inside the vehicle. They were also from Texas, according to authorities.

All four minors were taken into custody. Their ages are 12, 13, 14, and 15.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is working with Texas officials to transfer the juveniles back to their jurisdiction.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Four minors from Texas were arrested after a police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish on the...
Police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish leads to arrest of 4 Texas minors
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 4
May heat has arrived
Northwestern Middle School
Alleged threats against middle school leads to arrest
A video was captured Tuesday morning on a ring camera showing a wheel rolling off a school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tire falls off school bus carrying young children