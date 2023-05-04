Facebook
Police chase in West Baton Rouge Parish leads to arrest of 4 juveniles

By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole a car in West Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Thursday, May 4.

Cpl. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a chase involving a stolen vehicle that started near Love’s Truck Stop on Lobdell Highway.

It ended inside Port Allen city limits, he added.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

