Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that has killed a child and seriously injured a woman.

KCRG reports that police responded to an animal attack in a Black Hawk County neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers said a 9-month-old child was killed and a 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The child died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

The names of the victims and details on what led up to the attack were not immediately released.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life...
Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration...
DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids
One worker was killed in a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Worker killed in Massachusetts pharmaceutical plant blast