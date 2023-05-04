Facebook
Officials give quarterly progress reports on gun violence in EBR

(Storyblocks)
By Alece Courville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s an epidemic that East Baton Rouge Parish is far too familiar with, gun violence. But local leaders are working to get ahead of the problem.

As you may remember, a coalition was launched to help the parish with that issue.

The public safety plan partnership includes all federal, state, and local agencies.

“As with everything, you have to understand that we understand this is a work in progress,” said US Attorney Ronald Gathe.

Deadly violence hit an all-time high in 2020 and 2021 with 263 total killings. Despite a slight dip in 2022, the parish still saw worrisome numbers.

“No one is claiming victory,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

In the first quarter of 2023, the plan looks to be doing what it was indented to do. The overall murder rate from last year is down 35%.

“It speaks to short-term goals and long-term goals we are trying to initiate,” Neal Noel with BRPD added.

President of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge Michael Adams says he can see the change and likes the goals our elected officials are working toward. However, he says more needs to be invested back into the community.

“We have a deficit when it comes to education, income equality, and health care. The young people suffer from those deficits,” said Adams.

Despite the plan and local activists in the community, Adams says change does not just fall on one group and that everyone has a part to play.

“Find your space, find your lane, and do something positive,” Adams added.

