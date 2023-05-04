No. 15 LSU making final preps to close out regular season against Georgia at home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team will close out the regular season by hosting No. 11 Georgia for a three-game series at Tiger Park.

The Tigers (38-13, 11-10 SEC) and Bulldogs (38-10, 15-5 SEC) will start the series on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m.

LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen, designated hitter Georgia Clark, and head coach Beth Torina preview the Tigers' upcoming 3-game series against Georgia in Tiger Park.

The Tigers will honor each of its three seniors: Savannah Stewart, Georgia Clark, and Ali Kilponen with a pregame ceremony each day.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Junior infielder Danieca Coffey enters the weekend on a six-game hitting streak to lead the Tigers and rank No. 3 in the SEC with 67 hits and No. 6 with a .411 batting average. Coffey paces LSU with 39 runs scored and matches junior outfielder Ciara Briggs with 10 stolen bases. Briggs has a .351 batting average and has tallied 59 hits, ranking No. 5 in the SEC. Briggs also has 37 runs and 21 RBIs, with a 1.000 fielding percentage in 70 chances.

Junior shortstop Taylor Pleasants has a .343 batting average on the year with 46 hits, including eight home runs, 45 RBIs (No. 8 in SEC), and a .575 slugging percentage. Pleasants ranks No. 5 in program history with 37 career home runs and No. 8 all-time with 163 career RBIs.

Clark has a .290 batting average behind 40 hits and ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 38 walks. Clark has a team-high 11 home runs this season and adds 39 RBIs. Clark sits at No. 4 in LSU softball history with 41 career home runs, No. 3 with 127 career walks, and No. 10 with 158 career RBIs.

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen is 12-6 in the circle and has a 2.18 ERA behind 101 strikeouts. Kilponen has tossed 12 complete games with four shutouts and three saves in 115.1 innings pitched. Kilponen ranks No. 9 all-time in the program’s record book with 56 career wins and 463 career strikeouts.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.