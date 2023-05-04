Facebook
Middle school student arrested for allegedly making threats against school

Zachary Police Department
Zachary Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A middle school student was arrested after allegedly posting threats on social media against a middle school in Zachary.

Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence confirmed a seventh grader was taken into custody Wednesday night, May 3. He added a shooting was allegedly supposed to take place at Northwestern Middle School and a resource officer who learned of the threat reached out to police about it.

School officials notified parents about the incident Thursday morning, May 4.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WAFB Streaming
