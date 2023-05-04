BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Highs will be in the upper 80°s to low 90°s for the foreseeable future. The May heat has arrived and no relief appears in sight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 4 (WAFB)

Normal high this time of year is 83-84°. We will be several degrees above that for daytime highs. The above normal trend is even worse when looking at morning lows. Average low this time of year is 62-63°. Over the next 10 days we will average 71° for a low temperature. To make matters worse, humidity levels will be on the rise beginning Friday as southerly winds will help push moisture off the Gulf of Mexico.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 4 (WAFB)

The heat and sunshine will also play an impact on air quality. The metro area is under an Ozone Action Day today. Ozone levels are forecast to reach code “orange” unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those individuals with respiratory issues should limit time spent outside this afternoon and evening.

With moisture levels on the rise, rain chances will also be on the rise. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms are in the forecast beginning Friday afternoon and carrying over into Saturday. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, we could see one or two strong storms especially north and east of Baton Rouge Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail are the concerns.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 4 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 4 (WAFB)

The weather becomes a summer-like pattern for next week. Expect heat and humidity with daily pop-up afternoon t-showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 4 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.