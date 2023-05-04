Facebook
Leaders hold hurricane drill at GOHSEP during Hurricane Preparedness Week

(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Preparedness Week is April 30 through May 6 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging you to begin your preparations as the beginning of the 2023 Hurricane Season is less than a month away.

Local leaders are meeting at GOHSEP Thursday, May 3 to have a hurricane drill to get ready for the season ahead. Each participant will give input on how they would respond based on the incoming storm track.

The start of hurricane season is a great time to restock your emergency supplies and prepare an emergency kit.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

You can find a checklist inside the LA Emergency Preparedness Guide. Download the guide at GetAGamePlan.org.

Are you familiar with the alert systems in your area?

Louisiana has several tools for emergency communications including NOAA Weather Radio, Louisiana Emergency Alert System (EAS), Integrated Public Alert System (PAWS), and Louisiana Amber Alerts. It’s important to know your communication plan in the event of an emergency.

