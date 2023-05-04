DOTD notifies drivers of additional activity along I-10 related to widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) gave an update to drivers related to the I-10 widening project in Baton Rouge.

Information provided by DOTD:

Motorists will notice additional activity along I-10 from the I-110 Interchange to City Park Lakes near Dalrymple Drive. Crews will be testing piles and shafts in order to gather design parameters for the widening of the elevated roadway, as well as vibration monitoring and construction site surveying. This work recently started and will be ongoing until early 2024. There should not be any significant impact on traffic flow from these activities.Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 Interchange to Acadian Thruway. For more information about the I10 project, go to I10br.com. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

