Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOTD notifies drivers of additional activity along I-10 related to widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) gave an update to drivers related to the I-10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) gave an update to drivers related to the I-10 widening project in Baton Rouge.

Information provided by DOTD:

Motorists will notice additional activity along I-10 from the I-110 Interchange to City Park Lakes near Dalrymple Drive. Crews will be testing piles and shafts in order to gather design parameters for the widening of the elevated roadway, as well as vibration monitoring and construction site surveying. This work recently started and will be ongoing until early 2024. There should not be any significant impact on traffic flow from these activities.Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 Interchange to Acadian Thruway. For more information about the I10 project, go to I10br.com. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

File image of classroom
Push to let parents give teachers permission to spank children awaits vote on House floor
The start of hurricane season is a great time to restock your emergency supplies and prepare an...
La. residents urged to get ready for hurricane season
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) gave an update to drivers...
DOTD notifies drivers of additional activity along I-10 related to widening project
Child Health
Pennington looking for children to participate in body shape study
Officials give quarterly progress reports on gun violence in EBR