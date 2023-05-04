Facebook
Crime Stoppers: BRPD searching for man wanted on domestic abuse charges

Deon Bell
Deon Bell(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on domestic abuse charges.

BRPD investigators state they are searching for Deon Bell, 23, who is believed to have physically attacked a female acquaintance.

Officials said that Bell strangled the victim, which resulted in bruises around her neck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

