Crime Stoppers: BRPD searching for man wanted on domestic abuse charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on domestic abuse charges.

BRPD investigators state they are searching for Deon Bell, 23, who is believed to have physically attacked a female acquaintance.

Officials said that Bell strangled the victim, which resulted in bruises around her neck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

