Chilaquiles Frittata

Chilaquiles is a traditional Mexican dish made from corn tortillas strips fried and then simmered in chile sauce.
By Chef John Folse
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chilaquiles is a traditional Mexican dish made from corn tortillas strips fried and then simmered in chile sauce. They are often eaten for breakfast with eggs. Here, we simplified it even further by turning it into a delicious yet hassle-free frittata. Feel free to substitute with stale tortilla chips found in the back of your pantry.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 serrano chile, cored and minced

2 cups crushed tortilla chips

10 large eggs

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

8 scallions, white parts only, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel®

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated Monterey Jack-Cheddar cheese blend

Sour cream for serving

Salsa for serving

Method:

Preheat oven to 300°F. In a large ovenproof, nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add serrano chiles and scallions then sauté 2 minutes or until softened. Add corn and Rotel® then cook for 3–4 minutes or until corn is cooked through and tomatoes have softened. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add tortilla chips, cilantro, salt, and pepper, mixing well. Pour egg mixture into skillet over vegetable mixture then top evenly with cheese. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned and fluffy. Remove from oven, cut into wedges, and serve with sour cream and salsa as desired.

