Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling controversy

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The University of Alabama issued a statement on Thursday, May 4, about the firing of baseball head coach Brad Bohannon.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The move comes just days after Ohio gambling regulators notified sportsbooks in that state and instructed them to halt betting on college baseball involving Alabama, according to a report by ESPN. It added the regulators pointed out suspicious activity on the Alabama at LSU baseball game on Friday, April 28.

The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 8-6.

