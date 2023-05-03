Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Zachary Community School Board elects Ben Necaise as new superintendent

Zachary Community School Board
Zachary Community School Board(Source: Zachary Community School Board)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Ben Necaise was elected the new superintendent of the Zachary Community School District by the board on Tuesday, May 2.

Necaise, the associate superintendent for workforce development in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, is a former principal and teacher in West Feliciana Parish.

Necaise will replace Scott Devillier, who plans to retire this summer.

CLICK HERE to watch the meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

One topic discussed in most legislative sessions is teacher pay raises. There is a plan many...
Many lawmakers want raises for teachers but how much is unclear
Teacher Pay Raises
Many lawmakers want raises for teachers but how much is unclear
Baton Rouge General Teddy Bear Clinic
BRG Teddy Bear Clinic looks to spark interest in healthcare careers at early age
Louisiana State Capitol
Lawmakers pass proposals on gender identity, preferred pronouns in La. schools