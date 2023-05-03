Zachary Community School Board elects Ben Necaise as new superintendent

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Ben Necaise was elected the new superintendent of the Zachary Community School District by the board on Tuesday, May 2.

Necaise, the associate superintendent for workforce development in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, is a former principal and teacher in West Feliciana Parish.

Necaise will replace Scott Devillier, who plans to retire this summer.

CLICK HERE to watch the meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.