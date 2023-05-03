Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, are pleading for the public’s help after a hit-and-run accident left her with life-threatening injuries as she was leaving Jazz Fest.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Esplanade and Claiborne around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday (April 29) night. Elkins’ friends say she was riding her bike away from day two of the festival when a car slammed into her without slowing down or stopping.

Elkins suffered brain bleeds, multiple broken ribs, and an ankle fracture so severe that she is in danger of losing her foot, her friends said. Fortunately, an ambulance was stationed nearby and EMTs witnessed the incident. Elkins was intubated and rushed to University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash while she was riding a bicycle away from day two of Jazz Fest.(Family)

Elkins’ loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical bills and are also working on a reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who hit her.

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash while she was riding a bicycle away from day two of Jazz Fest.(Family)

The NOPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Franklinton police officer Leonard Holloway was terminated after state police say he drunkenly...
Franklinton officer terminated, accused in DUI crash that sent 23-year-old to ICU
Justin Dewailly
Man sentenced after pleading no contest to burglary-related charges, prosecutors say
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved...
WATCH: Suspected driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Zachary
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery