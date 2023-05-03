Watching Your Wallet: Raises Aren’t Enough

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone looks forward to getting a raise at work, but lately, even that hasn’t been enough to make a big difference, especially on the heels of the feds raising the interest rate for the 10th time.

We all know inflation has been high for a year or so. But it’s more of a problem than you may realize. Inflation increased at least nine percent last June from the previous year. If you got a raise at work around then, was it at least nine percent?

Probably not. But it’s not just this recent stretch of inflation that is troubling. According to Moneywise, the middle class in the US has been stretching their budget for quite a while.

The reason comes from this information. Believe it or not, on average, middle-class Americans made $74,000 in 2010.

Now, they make $90,000. That may sound like a good increase in pay, but the problem is you would need to make $101,000 now instead of $90,000 just to be living the same as you did in 2010. That means you’re falling behind.

Do you want to beat inflation with your savings? Well, experts say that the stock market is your best bet for beating inflation over time. Investing over time is great advice for anyone saving for retirement also.

The most important backup plan to work on right now is building up an emergency fund. Financial author Suze Orman said there is no substitute for having what she calls ‘safe money’ that won’t lose value when stocks are struggling.

Not only that, a properly funded emergency fund helps you in many ways. Think about this. Most Americans can’t afford to pay for a $400 emergency. That means putting bills like that on credit where there is a risk of carrying debt for months or years.

