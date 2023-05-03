Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WATCH: Suspected driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Zachary

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved...
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Zachary.(Zachary Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The accident was caught on camera.

In addition, law enforcement released a photo of the suspected driver.

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved...
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Zachary.(Zachary Police Department)

Police stated as the white truck enters the travel lanes of Lower Zachary Road, it hits a sedan.

The driver of the truck left the scene without rendering aid or exchanging information, according to authorities.

WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW:
Police said as a white truck enters the travel lanes of Lower Zachary Road, it hits a sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Mire directly by email at smire@zacharypd.org or call Zachary Police at 225-654-1922.

You can also message the department privately on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

It’s 2023, and few things are more annoying than dealing with a WiFi dead zone in your home.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Better WiFi for under $250
Watch out for scammers as Medicaid renewals restart in La.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, May 3
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, May 3
(Source: Pixabay)
Scammers pretending to be deputies; asking victims to send money