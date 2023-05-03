WATCH: Suspected driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The accident was caught on camera.

In addition, law enforcement released a photo of the suspected driver.

Police stated as the white truck enters the travel lanes of Lower Zachary Road, it hits a sedan.

The driver of the truck left the scene without rendering aid or exchanging information, according to authorities.

WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Mire directly by email at smire@zacharypd.org or call Zachary Police at 225-654-1922.

You can also message the department privately on Facebook.

