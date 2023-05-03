Time to Crown A New Crawfish King

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Crawfish King Cookoff takes place Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Rhorer Plaza in Baton Rouge. The cookoff boasts of having 12,000 pounds of crawfish boiled and ready to eat. There are thirty-four teams vying for the title of Crawfish King 2023. Each team of five people will boil four to five sacks of crawfish. Attendees can scan a QR Code at each team’s table to vote for the People’s Choice Winner.

For guaranteed deliciousness, Master Boiler Kendell King, owner of Cajun Cowboy Kitchen will serve his famous boiled crawfish with corn and potatoes at the event. Cajun Cowboy Kitchen serves crawfish daily at the restaurant and recently boiled crawfish for the New Orleans Saints. Watch Kendell King, the Cajun Cowboy show us how to boil crawfish HERE.

Crawfish King Cookoff is a fundraiser benefitting Big Buddy, a local non-profit youth agency that provides positive role models for young people in Baton Rouge. The cookoff also benefits Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge & Acadiana, a non-profit organization that educates young people on business and economics.

WAFB morning anchor Matt Williams will emcee the cookoff and announce the 2023 Crawfish King. All You Can Eat Tickets for Crawfish King Cookoff are $35.00 in advance and $40.00 at the door. Tickets for children ages 10 and under are $10.00. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

