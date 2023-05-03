Support for a new security district around LSU grows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the amount of crime, we’ve seen recently around LSU’s campus, some folks up at the Capital are coming up with a plan to make the area safer for folks like you.

“Safety is the number one priority...And crime every year hasn’t been the best,” said Rock-Paper-Taco’s manager, Benjamin Layne. He says crime in the area continues to get worse.

“Other parts of town if a person’s car gets broken into it’s like a big deal, over here it’s just another Tuesday,” Layne added.

Just a couple of doors down the street at City Slice Pizza, Maverick Ricketts, who’s only been working here since January, tells us the same thing.

“Yea, I would definitely say it’s gotten worse even just in that short time. There’s been shootings as we talked about before off camera, there’s been robberies, there’s been cars broken into,” said Ricketts.

Both of these guys say enough is enough. And it’s why House Republican, Barbara Freiberg, is bringing a bill to put more police in the area. It’s a plan that was unanimously well received by others on the committee Wednesday morning. And it’s one where Frieberg has some skin in the game.

“Well number one, I live in the area, number two, I was contacted by folks at LSU and business owners around LSU because of the rise, I think, in some crime in the area has been of concern to all of us,” Freiberg explained.

If signed by the governor, people who live in the district would then need to vote and decide on how much to tax themselves to fund things like better security, lighting, or anything else. Frieberg says it’s obviously good to keep everyone safe, but she says she was really worried about the safety of students on campus. The bill still has a few more hurdles it needs to jump through before all is said and done but those we spoke with today tell us they’re hoping they can get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.

