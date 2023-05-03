Facebook
Summer-like temps and scattered storms return by the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues today as high pressure remains in control of things in our area. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 3(WAFB)

Almost Summer-like Warmth Ahead

A building dome of high pressure will lead to warmer temperatures in the days ahead. At the same time, winds will become more southerly, ushering in Gulf moisture and humidity. Those two features will lead to an almost summer-like feel by late this week and into the weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Scattered Storms into the Weekend

The increasing Gulf moisture, combined with a storm system moving west-to-east across the country, will lead to a return of scattered t-storms by Friday and continuing into the weekend. I’ve got rain chances at 50% or better on Friday and Saturday, with those chances dropping to around 30% on Sunday.

If you’ve got plans to celebrate Cinco de Mayo or anything else outdoors this weekend, keep an eye on radar in our First Alert Weather App. No day is expected to be a washout, but it’s quite possible you’ll have to dodge raindrops at some point.

Extended Outlook

Little change is expected into next week, with warm and humid weather continuing, along with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms.

