SMART LIVING: Effective networking 101

(Pexels)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Networking is an essential skill for building a career and finding new opportunities.

According to HubSpot, 85% of all jobs are filled through networking.

When it comes to moving up the career ladder, who you know matters. However, networking can be intimidating and there are some rules you should always follow.

The first rule of networking is to never wait. Many people don’t start networking until they’ve lost their jobs. However, effective networking means creating relationships while you’re still employed.

Also, always be prepared. Practice what you’ll say and be ready to give examples of your successes.

Make sure you dress professionally and have business cards on hand as well.

While in-person networking is often effective, don’t forget about virtual options. According to a LinkedIn report, about 35% of participants said a casual conversation through LinkedIn messaging led to a new opportunity.

Also, remember networking is a two-way street. See if there’s anything you can help your contacts with. According to LinkedIn, though 79% of professionals say that networking is valuable for career progression, only 48% consistently keep in touch with their contacts.

