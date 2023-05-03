Facebook
Scammers pretending to be deputies; asking victims to send money

(Source: Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to watch out for scammers posing as law enforcement.

According to LPSO, the scammers have been calling residents and then pretending to be deputies.

The scammers are telling residents they have missed jury duty and must pay fines associated with missing jury duty.

Authorities said the scammers instruct victims to visit a Walgreens store and buy Visa Gift Cards. Once the scammer gets information to access the cards, the scammer will claim everything has been resolved.

Officials with LPSO said they do not conduct business this way and will never accept payments in the form of a gift card.

If a person gets a call from a scammer, deputies said the person should immediately hang up the phone and contact LPSO by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1.

