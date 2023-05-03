Popular Baton Rouge sneaker store hosts community meeting to bring awareness to crime, gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Baton Rouge sneaker store hosted a community safety meeting aimed at curbing gun violence and crime around the Capital Region.

Sneaker Politics featured five panelists for a special event on Tuesday, May 2, where they discussed different initiatives and solutions to address the area’s crime problem.

The goal of the organizers was to find a place that could attract young people and encourage them to join the conversation.

“Just think about when you buy a shoe. You feel great, you feel empowered, you look good, you feel good, so being able to have a feel-good conversation, and sometimes a tough conversation in an environment that doesn’t feel so intense, it gets more out of people being in this safe space,” said Josie Alexander from Equal Justice USA.

Anthony Kenney from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge served as the moderator of the event. He believes the city’s young adults and teenagers are the ones that hold the key to making a difference.

“Often times they say young people don’t show up, young people don’t have a voice, so why not create a platform where people can come actually learn how to be a problem solver in the community,” said Kenney.

“We can’t do it without them, and we can’t do it without people who are actually concerned about the issues affecting our city,” said Alexander.

Over the next few months, advocates believe these conversations will become more important than ever.

“Not just for the summer coming up, but for years to come,” Kenney said

