Police ask for help to identify thieves that took more than $2K worth of items from store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a convenience store.

Pair wanted for theft at Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue in Baton Rouge. (Source: Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Police said it happened at the Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue near Thomas Road early on Thursday, April 27.

Detectives added they took about $2,600 worth of items. It appears as though one of the women was caught on camera holding several cartons of cigarettes.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, download the P3 Tips app to send a tip, or visit the website.

