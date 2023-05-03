Facebook
New Roads PD promotes sergeant to first-ever detective in history of department

Sgt. Jessica Collie
Sgt. Jessica Collie(New Roads Polie Department)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department has promoted Sgt. Jessica Collie to detective.

She is the first female detective in the history of the New Roads Police Department.

Detective Collie has been in law enforcement for 16 years.

New Roads PD posted the following statement to Facebook:

“During that time, she has displayed a strong work ethic, compassion, investigative skills, and attention to detail that will serve her well in her new position. In her new position, she will be responsible for larger-scale investigations, Court Prosecutor responsibilities, and property/evidence management.

Please join us in congratulating Detective Collie and wishing her luck in her new position!”

